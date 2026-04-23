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Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Keel Infrastructure logo with background
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Key Points

  • Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) gapped up pre-market+13.0%.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target from $5.00 to $3.00 but kept an "overweight" rating, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a "sell (d-)", and the MarketBeat consensus is a "Hold" with a $3.00 target.
  • Key fundamentals show a market cap of $2.07B, a negative P/E (-14.98) and a high beta (3.77) indicating volatility, while liquidity appears strong (current ratio 5.58, quick ratio 5.52) and debt/equity is 1.03.
  • Interested in Keel Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.18. Keel Infrastructure shares last traded at $3.3340, with a volume of 8,569,616 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 13.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.77.

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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