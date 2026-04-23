Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.18. Keel Infrastructure shares last traded at $3.3340, with a volume of 8,569,616 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 13.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.77.

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

Further Reading

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