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Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Shares Up 9.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Keel Infrastructure logo with background
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Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.0550. 8,042,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,894,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEEL shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.77.

About Keel Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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