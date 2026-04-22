Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Shares Up 9.1% - Here's Why

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.0550. 8,042,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,894,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEEL shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.77.

About Keel Infrastructure

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

Further Reading

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