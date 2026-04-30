Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Still a Buy?

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.9550. Approximately 4,600,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,688,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 9.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 3.77.

About Keel Infrastructure

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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