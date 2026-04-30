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Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Keel Infrastructure logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keel Infrastructure shares rose 7.8% intraday to about $2.96, trading as high as $2.98 with roughly 4.6 million shares changing hands—about an 87% decline from its average daily volume of ~34.7 million.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: Chardan initiated a Buy with a $4.50 target, Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $3.00 but kept an Overweight rating, and Weiss Ratings started with a Sell (D-); the consensus rating is Hold with a $3.75 target.
  • The company shows strong short-term liquidity (quick ratio 5.52, current ratio 5.58) but a negative P/E (-13.07), debt/equity of 1.03, market cap of about $1.81 billion, and a high beta (3.77), indicating elevated volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.9550. Approximately 4,600,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,688,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 9.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 3.77.

About Keel Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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