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Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Chardan Capital

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
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Key Points

  • Chardan Capital upgraded Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) to a "strong-buy", amid mixed analyst coverage that includes a Weiss Ratings "sell (d-)" and Cantor Fitzgerald's reduced target; the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $3.75.
  • KEEL shares opened at $4.12, trade in a 12‑month range of $0.70–$6.60, have a market cap of $2.48 billion and a negative PE of -17.91, with strong liquidity ratios (current 5.58, quick 5.52) and a debt/equity of 1.03.
  • Interested in Keel Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of KEEL stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Keel Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Keel Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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