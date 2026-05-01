KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading 10.2% Higher - Here's Why

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KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc ( LON:KEFI Get Free Report ) shares traded up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.41 and last traded at GBX 1.41. 82,081,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 117,266,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28.

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.46. The company has a market cap of £150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.71.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

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