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KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading 10.2% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
KEFI Gold and Copper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 10.2% to GBX 1.41 on Friday, trading as high as GBX 1.41 with 82,081,219 shares changing hands—about 30% below the average session volume.
  • KEFI has a market cap of £150.82 million, a negative P/E of -34.10 and a beta of 1.71, and its current price sits below both the 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 1.46).
  • The company focuses on exploration and development in the Arabian-Nubian Shield, primarily developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia.
  • Interested in KEFI Gold and Copper? Here are five stocks we like better.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI - Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.41 and last traded at GBX 1.41. 82,081,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 117,266,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28.

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.46. The company has a market cap of £150.82 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.71.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

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