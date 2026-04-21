Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,332.93 and last traded at GBX 2,236, with a volume of 1775732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,184.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,270 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,660 to GBX 2,200 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keller Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,155.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keller Group

Keller Group Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,046.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.78.

Keller Group (LON:KLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 215.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keller Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keller Group

In related news, insider David Burke sold 44,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,023, for a total value of £894,408.76. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

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