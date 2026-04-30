Kelly Services (KELYA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.0203 billion for the quarter.

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Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.1%

KELYA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services's payout ratio is -4.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Services news, CEO Christopher D. Layden bought 10,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,114.40. The trade was a 2.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $278,776.80. This represents a 15.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $327,137. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,268,649 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 640,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 544,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 533,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,211 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 383,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,702 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 314,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kelly Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Kelly Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KELYA

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

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