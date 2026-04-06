Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Insider Alan Franks Sells 7,500 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) insider Alan Franks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total value of C$66,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$169,356.72. This trade represents a 28.13% decrease in their position.

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Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.0%

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.03. 185,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.28. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.64 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KEL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$12.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

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