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Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KW)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Kennedy-Wilson logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kennedy-Wilson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 9 to shareholders of record June 11 with an ex-dividend date of June 11, implying a 4.4% yield.
  • The dividend's sustainability is in question: Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -85.7% (it cannot currently cover the dividend with earnings) and has trimmed its payout by about 0.1% annually over the past three years.
  • The company trades around $10.96 with a market cap of $1.53 billion, a negative P/E of -37.77, and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, indicating elevated leverage and profitability pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Kennedy-Wilson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -85.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:KW opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.88. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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