Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Kennedy-Wilson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -85.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:KW opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.88. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

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