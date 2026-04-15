Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KVUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,103,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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