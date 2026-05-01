Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 99 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock's previous close.

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Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 68.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.11. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 64.35 and a 1 year high of GBX 100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Kerry Group

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,515 per share, for a total transaction of £49,253.40. Also, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,445 per share, for a total transaction of £32,225. Insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

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