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Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Kerry Group logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Kerry Group (LON:KYGA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 99 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock's previous close.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 68.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.11. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 64.35 and a 1 year high of GBX 100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Kerry Group

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,515 per share, for a total transaction of £49,253.40. Also, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,445 per share, for a total transaction of £32,225. Insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

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