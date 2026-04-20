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Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Kerry Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kerry Group shares gapped up Monday, opening at $82.50 after a $79.03 close and last trading at $80.84 on a volume of 700 shares.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating, and the analyst consensus is three Buys and one Hold, giving the stock a "Moderate Buy" consensus.
  • Key metrics: current ratio 1.68, quick ratio 1.10, debt-to-equity 0.42; the 50‑day moving average ($82.07) is below the 200‑day ($87.10), signaling near-term weakness versus the longer-term trend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.03, but opened at $82.50. Kerry Group shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYAY

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group OTCMKTS: KRYAY is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry's offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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