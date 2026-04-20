Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.03, but opened at $82.50. Kerry Group shares last traded at $80.84, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYAY

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group OTCMKTS: KRYAY is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry's offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

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