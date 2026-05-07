KeyCorp Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. KeyCorp's price target suggests a potential upside of 46.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.45.

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Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0%

ZG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 367,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,294. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,466. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 990.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,616.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 16,625 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 adjusted earnings beat a consensus target — Zacks reports Zillow posted $0.53 EPS vs. a $0.43 Zacks estimate, signaling stronger profitability than some models expected. Zacks: Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 adjusted earnings beat a consensus target — Zacks reports Zillow posted $0.53 EPS vs. a $0.43 Zacks estimate, signaling stronger profitability than some models expected. Positive Sentiment: Business mix expansion noted by coverage — outlets (Barron's) highlight Zillow topping estimates while integrating rentals, search and mortgage businesses, which supports revenue diversification and longer‑term growth potential. Barron's: Zillow Tops Earnings

Business mix expansion noted by coverage — outlets (Barron's) highlight Zillow topping estimates while integrating rentals, search and mortgage businesses, which supports revenue diversification and longer‑term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Official Q1 report: revenue up ~18% YoY to ≈$708M and a reported profit (~$46M), roughly in line with revenue expectations but mixed on traffic and margins. Investors weigh top‑line growth against user engagement trends. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Official Q1 report: revenue up ~18% YoY to ≈$708M and a reported profit (~$46M), roughly in line with revenue expectations but mixed on traffic and margins. Investors weigh top‑line growth against user engagement trends. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guidance was provided with revenue guidance of $750M–$765M versus a consensus ~ $760.3M — a range that overlaps estimates but leaves little upside, so market reaction depends on whether investors see conservatism or caution in the midpoint.

Q2 guidance was provided with revenue guidance of $750M–$765M versus a consensus ~ $760.3M — a range that overlaps estimates but leaves little upside, so market reaction depends on whether investors see conservatism or caution in the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details are available for deeper color on user trends, monetization and margin drivers — analysts will parse the transcript for forward commentary. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Call Transcript

Earnings call details are available for deeper color on user trends, monetization and margin drivers — analysts will parse the transcript for forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target from $65 to $53 and set a "neutral" rating — a downgrade that can pressure the stock by reducing analyst‑driven upside expectations. Benzinga: Mizuho Price Target Cut

Mizuho cut its price target from $65 to $53 and set a "neutral" rating — a downgrade that can pressure the stock by reducing analyst‑driven upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced a securities‑class‑action investigation into Zillow — introduces legal risk and potential headline volatility for shareholders. PR Newswire: Law Firm Investigation

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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