KeyCorp Estimates Emerson Electric's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric's current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emerson Electric's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Emerson Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Emerson unveiled an AI-ready test automation platform, expanding NI Nigel AI across its test software portfolio to help customers develop and deliver products faster. Emerson Unveils AI-Ready Test Automation Platform at Annual NI Connect Conference

Emerson unveiled an AI-ready test automation platform, expanding NI Nigel AI across its test software portfolio to help customers develop and deliver products faster. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced a next-generation industrial data fabric for AspenTech Inmation, strengthening its industrial software and AI-enabled operations story. Emerson Introduces Next-Generation Industrial Data Fabric, Providing Foundation for Highly Integrated Industrial Data Platform

The company also introduced a next-generation industrial data fabric for AspenTech Inmation, strengthening its industrial software and AI-enabled operations story. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and $185 price target on Emerson Electric, suggesting continued confidence in the stock despite only small forecast changes.

KeyCorp kept an rating and $185 price target on Emerson Electric, suggesting continued confidence in the stock despite only small forecast changes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions were mixed, with slight increases for Q3 2026 and Q3 2027, but small cuts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and FY2027.

Analyst estimate revisions were mixed, with slight increases for Q3 2026 and Q3 2027, but small cuts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and FY2027. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate, signaling a bit less optimism on near-term earnings momentum.

KeyCorp trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate, signaling a bit less optimism on near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast, which may weigh slightly on sentiment if investors are focused on longer-term earnings power.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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