KeyCorp Estimates MasTec's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec's Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.33.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $358.26 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.12. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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