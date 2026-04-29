KeyCorp Has Positive Forecast for MSM FY2026 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct's current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

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MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $917.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.69 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. iA Financial set a $95.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.2%

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.79. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 124.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $4,274,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.55%.

MSC Industrial Direct News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSC Industrial Direct this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised estimates across several quarters and years, boosting FY2027 EPS to $5.22 (from $4.92) and lifting Q1–Q4 and quarterly forecasts for 2026–2027; KeyCorp maintains an "Overweight" rating and a $117 price target — this is the main bullish catalyst. KeyCorp research summary

KeyCorp raised estimates across several quarters and years, boosting FY2027 EPS to $5.22 (from $4.92) and lifting Q1–Q4 and quarterly forecasts for 2026–2027; KeyCorp maintains an "Overweight" rating and a $117 price target — this is the main bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also specifically raised near-term quarters (Q2 2027 to $1.02, Q4 2026 to $1.26, Q3/Q4 2027 and others), indicating the firm expects stronger sequential momentum into FY2027. KeyCorp research summary

KeyCorp also specifically raised near-term quarters (Q2 2027 to $1.02, Q4 2026 to $1.26, Q3/Q4 2027 and others), indicating the firm expects stronger sequential momentum into FY2027. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc also upgraded MSC Industrial, reinforcing the analyst-driven bullish sentiment from multiple brokers. KeyBanc upgrades MSC Industrial Direct

KeyBanc also upgraded MSC Industrial, reinforcing the analyst-driven bullish sentiment from multiple brokers. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus for MSC's current fiscal-year EPS remains near $4.33 per share — KeyCorp's higher FY2027 outlook is above the near-term consensus, so market reaction will track whether results and guidance start to reflect that lift.

The consensus for MSC's current fiscal-year EPS remains near $4.33 per share — KeyCorp's higher FY2027 outlook is above the near-term consensus, so market reaction will track whether results and guidance start to reflect that lift. Negative Sentiment: Counterweight: MSC missed Q1 results (reported 4/1) with EPS $0.82 vs. $0.84 expected and revenue slightly below estimates, which could limit upside if near-term execution and margin improvement fall short of the upgraded projections.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc NYSE: MSM is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

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