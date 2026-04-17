KeyCorp Increases Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions' current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

J opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company's stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company's stock worth $460,016,000 after buying an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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