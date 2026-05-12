KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. KeyCorp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.18.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.0%

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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