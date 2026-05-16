Keyera Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Keyera TSE: KEY said it closed its acquisition of Plains’ Canadian natural gas liquids business two days before its first-quarter conference call, describing the transaction as a major expansion of its integrated platform while also noting that the deal is now before the Competition Tribunal.

President and CEO Dean Setoguchi said the acquisition “materially expands Keyera’s integrated platform” and is a “natural extension” of the company’s strategy to extend its integrated value chain. He said the combined platform should improve customer access to key markets, flexibility and reliability, while creating “a stronger, more efficient cross-Canada NGL corridor.”

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Setoguchi also addressed the Competition Commissioner’s application to the Competition Tribunal in connection with the transaction, saying Keyera is limited in what it can say while the matter is before the tribunal. “We are confident in the strength of our case,” he said, adding that the company’s current focus is on integration and capturing synergies from the expanded system.

First-quarter results show fee-based strength, lower Marketing contribution

Senior Vice President and CFO Eileen Marikar said Keyera’s first-quarter results reflected continued strength in its fee-for-service businesses, offset by lower contributions from the Marketing segment. Excluding transaction costs related to the Plains acquisition, adjusted EBITDA was CAD 232 million. Distributable cash flow was CAD 133 million, or CAD 0.58 per share. Net earnings for the quarter were a loss of CAD 122 million.

In Gathering and Processing, Keyera reported record quarterly realized margin of CAD 118 million, driven by record throughput at Wapiti and contributions from its recently acquired interest in the Simonette East gas plants. Liquids Infrastructure realized margin was CAD 141 million, including record throughput across the condensate system, supported by growth in oil sands production.

The Marketing segment posted realized margin of CAD 13 million. Marikar said the decline from last year was primarily due to the AEF outage and related butane risk management activities.

Keyera ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.2 times, which Marikar said remains below the company’s long-term target range and provides financial flexibility.

Marketing guidance maintained on standalone basis

Following the completion of the NGL contracting season, Keyera provided 2026 Marketing realized margin guidance on a standalone basis. The company expects Marketing realized margin of CAD 210 million to CAD 250 million, with most contributions weighted toward the second half of the year.

Marikar said the guidance incorporates the AEF outage, which she put at approximately CAD 110 million. She described the guidance as conservative and said it includes the impact of butane prices that are lower than the 10-year average, which she called a positive. She also said iso-octane premiums could be a tailwind once AEF returns to service and the business enters the summer driving period.

Setoguchi said broader commodity market conditions could support Keyera’s Marketing business, citing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its potential to put a higher floor under crude oil, natural gas and LPG prices. He said that environment could be positive for frac spreads and the company’s octane business.

Growth projects remain on schedule

Keyera said its major growth projects continue to progress. Setoguchi said the KFS Frac II debottleneck remains on schedule for completion by the end of June and is now expected to come in below budget. Frac III and KAPS Zone 4 are both on time and on budget.

Setoguchi said the projects are highly contracted and are expected to support growth and stable fee-for-service cash flow. Marikar said Keyera plans to provide updated guidance in the coming weeks, likely in the mid- to late-June timeframe, including a refreshed fee-based EBITDA growth rate on a combined basis. She said the update is expected to extend the company’s compound annual growth rate outlook toward the end of the decade.

On future growth, Setoguchi said the company sees opportunities tied to the Plains assets, LNG Canada Phase 2 momentum, crude oil export pipeline capacity and additional demand for gas gathering and processing infrastructure. Brad Slessor, Senior Vice President of the Gathering and Processing and NGL Pipelines Business Unit, said Keyera sees opportunities to debottleneck Simonette and Wapiti and is examining incremental projects beyond those facilities.

AEF repairs completed, return expected by end of May

Setoguchi said repairs following the previously announced AEF outage have been completed. The company is also completing a turnaround that had been planned for the fall, which eliminates the need for a separate shutdown later in the year. The facility is expected to return to full operating capacity by the end of May.

Although Setoguchi said AEF’s reliability has been below expectations, he said Keyera recognizes the asset’s importance and the value it delivers. The company completed a comprehensive review of the facility and operating plan during the outage.

Jamie Urquhart, Senior Vice President of the Liquids Business Unit, said Keyera determined the root cause of the January outage but did not provide specifics. He said the company is applying those learnings to improve reliability. Keyera plans to supplement its existing four-year major turnaround cycle with a smaller planned outage, which Urquhart described as a “pit stop,” focused on inspections, equipment integrity and proactive maintenance.

Plains synergies and condensate opportunities highlighted

Setoguchi said Keyera has “very high conviction” in the CAD 100 million of synergies previously identified from the Plains acquisition and sees opportunities beyond that amount. He said many synergies can be captured immediately through overhead efficiencies. Other areas include operations, procurement, maintenance, rail car logistics, redundancy, reliability and commercial opportunities.

In response to analyst questions, Keyera executives also emphasized the importance of condensate infrastructure. Setoguchi said roughly two-thirds of the condensate that flows to the oil sands comes off Keyera’s system, supported by pipeline connectivity, storage caverns and the Norlite Pipeline. Urquhart said Keyera has positioned itself to understand how its condensate system can be expanded efficiently and expects continued growth in that business in the 2027 to 2028 timeframe.

Setoguchi said Keyera will remain focused on disciplined integration, execution of growth projects and long-term value creation for customers and shareholders.

About Keyera TSE: KEY

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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