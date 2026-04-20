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Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 0.7% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Keystone Law Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keystone Law Group shares fell 0.7% to GBX 475 on Monday, with trading volume of 26,847 shares—about 54% below the average daily volume.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day (GBX 513.08) and 200‑day (GBX 592.64) moving averages, signaling recent downward momentum.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap of £150.66m, P/E of 15.73, healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.46, current ratio 1.48), very low debt‑to‑equity (11.41) and a low beta (0.17), indicating financial stability despite weak price action.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Keystone Law Group.

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS - Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 475 and last traded at GBX 475. Approximately 26,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 58,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.50.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 592.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of £150.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About Keystone Law Group

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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