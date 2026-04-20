Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 0.7% - Should You Sell?

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Keystone Law Group Price Performance

Keystone Law Group plc ( LON:KEYS Get Free Report ) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 475 and last traded at GBX 475. Approximately 26,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 58,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 592.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of £150.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration. It provides legal services in insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

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