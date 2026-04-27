Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

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Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 519,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,205. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $582.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 144.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 243,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 258.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,457 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 198,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,403 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 49.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 409,575 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kforce

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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