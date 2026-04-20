Kilroy Realty (KRC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1250 per share and revenue of $263.0240 million for the quarter. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.08. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $58,948,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $34,341,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 243,412.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 835,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 834,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $32,679,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.38.

View Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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