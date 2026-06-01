Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.08.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 118,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $340,131,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,014,000 after buying an additional 2,748,704 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 84.5% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,860,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,122,000 after buying an additional 2,226,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,805,000 after buying an additional 1,846,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $58,948,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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