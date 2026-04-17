Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Stock Acquired Rep. August Pfluger

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of Kimbell Royalty NYSE: KRP. In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Kimbell Royalty stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "INVESTMENT" account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Dorchester Minerals NASDAQ: DMLP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Enterprise Products Partners NYSE: EPD on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Viper Energy NASDAQ: VNOM on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of U-Haul NASDAQ: UHALB on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD on 2/10/2026.

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Kimbell Royalty Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE KRP opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Kimbell Royalty has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.43%.The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty's payout ratio is 238.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimbell Royalty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,609 shares of Kimbell Royalty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $95,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,360.24. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel. Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP NYSE: KRP is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership's business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company's asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

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