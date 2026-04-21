Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $4.0898 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3%

KMB opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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