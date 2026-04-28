Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Kimberly-Clark's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Kimberly-Clark's conference call:

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Kimberly‑Clark reported continued underlying momentum with 3% volume plus mix growth , share gains in baby care, women's health and active aging, and innovation-driven product launches driving trial and penetration.

, share gains in baby care, women's health and active aging, and innovation-driven product launches driving trial and penetration. Management warned of potential incremental input-cost exposure of roughly $150–$170 million in the back half if oil remains near $100/barrel, plus an expected ~ $50 million Q2 operating-profit impact and a ~ $20 million Q2 sales hit from the California distribution‑center fire, items not fully built into guidance.

in the back half if oil remains near $100/barrel, plus an expected ~ Q2 operating-profit impact and a ~ Q2 sales hit from the California distribution‑center fire, items not fully built into guidance. Leadership says it can mitigate cost pressure via an integrated margin-management approach (PNOC — pricing net of commodity), programmatic hedging/supplier contracts and a rich productivity pipeline after delivering consecutive 6% gross productivity years and committing to another full‑year target.

years and committing to another full‑year target. The planned Kenvue combination and integration planning (40+ teams) are progressing, with expected synergies across COGS, SG&A and revenue channels and a blended leadership team intended to scale a new health‑and‑wellness leader.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 2,688,445 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,428. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Key Kimberly-Clark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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