Kimco Realty (KIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1976 per share and revenue of $542.5260 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KIM opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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