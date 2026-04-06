Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $203,046.38 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital raised Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here