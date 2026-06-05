Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 6,166 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP John Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,903,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,034. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 287,137 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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