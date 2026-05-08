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Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Kingdee International Software Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from a $113.76 close to a $123.39 open, a roughly 8.5% increase.
  • Liquidity was essentially nil — the stock last traded at the open price on just 1 share changing hands.
  • The ADR is trading above its 50‑day moving average ($116.38) but well below its 200‑day moving average ($154.42); Kingdee is a provider of enterprise management software and cloud services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kingdee International Software Group.

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $113.76, but opened at $123.39. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $123.39, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.42.

About Kingdee International Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee's software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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