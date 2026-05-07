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Kingfisher's (KGF) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Kingfisher logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a "Hold" rating on Kingfisher with a GBX 291 price target (implying ~1.3% upside); analyst coverage is mixed (1 Buy / 5 Hold / 3 Sell) and MarketBeat's average rating is “Reduce” with an average PT of GBX 302.25.
  • KGF traded at GBX 287.20, below its 50‑day (GBX 306.45) and 200‑day (GBX 314.24) moving averages, with elevated volume (36.26M vs. average 29.08M); market cap is ~£4.81bn and P/E is ~20.8.
  • Kingfisher's board announced a share repurchase authorization for open‑market buybacks, a move that typically signals management believes the stock may be undervalued.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 291 price target on the home improvement retailer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 333 to GBX 310 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 to GBX 260 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 302.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGF

Kingfisher Stock Performance

KGF traded down GBX 2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 287.20. 36,263,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,079,949. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 240.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 372.30.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 23.80 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingfisher declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 10th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of more than 70,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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