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Kingfisher's (KGF) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Kingfisher logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed its “hold” rating on Kingfisher and maintained a GBX 291 price target, implying approximately 4.5% downside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans neutral: Kingfisher has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus target price of GBX 306.62, with ratings ranging from “Buy” to “Sell.”
  • Shares opened at GBX 304.70, with a 52-week range of GBX 240.30 to GBX 372.30; the company has a market capitalization of about £5.03 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 291 target price on the home improvement retailer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 306.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KGF

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 304.70 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 240.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 372.30. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 285.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.30.

Kingfisher declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of more than 70,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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