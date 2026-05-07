Kingfisher's (KGF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 price objective on the home improvement retailer's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KGF. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 315 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 333 to GBX 310 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 291 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 302.25.

Get Kingfisher alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KGF traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.20. 37,864,859 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,098,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.24. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 240.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 372.30.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 23.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 10th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of more than 70,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kingfisher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kingfisher wasn't on the list.

While Kingfisher currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here