Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Acquires $119,920.00 in Stock

Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Newgarden bought 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,496.34. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Newgarden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Thomas Newgarden bought 6,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Thomas Newgarden bought 15,201 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $218,286.36.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Thomas Newgarden bought 15,301 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $222,170.52.

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Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kingstone Companies's payout ratio is 9.30%.

Kingstone Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 484.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,834 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236,968 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143,806 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Kingstone Companies

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

Further Reading

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