Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Down 4.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $42.99. Approximately 63,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 640,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 7,278 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $363,972.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,972.78. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 6,901 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $627,300. The trade was a 35.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 61,479 shares of company stock worth $2,832,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 18.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,179 shares of the company's stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 98,783 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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