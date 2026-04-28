Kira Makagon Sells 5,870 Shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) COO Kira Makagon sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $236,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 236,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,513.05. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kira Makagon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Kira Makagon sold 22,196 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $780,189.40.

On Friday, February 20th, Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,666,610.40.

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RingCentral Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 1,208,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. RingCentral's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in RingCentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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