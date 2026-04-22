Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Up 8.3% - Should You Buy?

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST - Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 and last traded at GBX 287. Approximately 282,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 299,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kistos from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kistos presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 285.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kistos

Kistos Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.35.

Insider Activity at Kistos

In other Kistos news, insider Andrew Austin sold 13,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total transaction of £29,020.20. Also, insider Peter Mann sold 13,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total transaction of £30,010.20. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $6,297,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.19% of the company's stock.

About Kistos

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets. Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos' investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market. Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

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