KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.07.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $100.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,950. This trade represents a 21.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,693 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $42,412,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,392 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,370 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,419,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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