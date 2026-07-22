KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to "Moderate Buy" at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a "moderate buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KKR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

KKR opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,638.40. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here