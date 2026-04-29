Klabin (KLBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Klabin to post earnings of $0.3454 per share and revenue of $959.0030 million for the quarter.

Get Klabin alerts: Sign Up

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Klabin had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. On average, analysts expect Klabin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Klabin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLBAY opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Klabin has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Klabin to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on KLBAY

About Klabin

Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company's activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Klabin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klabin wasn't on the list.

While Klabin currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here