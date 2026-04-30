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Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Klabin logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually strong volume: About 15,805 shares traded mid-day (a 258% increase from the prior session), with the stock trading around $7.04.
  • EPS beat but revenue slightly missed: Klabin reported $0.13 EPS versus a $0.08 consensus while revenue was $956.36 million versus a $972.7 million estimate.
  • Analyst action and consensus: Itau BBA downgraded Klabin to "market perform," yet MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the previous session's volume of 4,411 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $7.0910.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Klabin to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klabin currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klabin

Klabin Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Klabin had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Klabin SA will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company's activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

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