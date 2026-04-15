Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Benchmark's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock's previous close.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.11.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 369,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,264. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $351,450.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $561,224.74. This trade represents a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,626,167. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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