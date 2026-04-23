Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company's current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.72.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.8%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.79. 3,218,283 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 160.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,626,167. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Knight-Swift Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target sharply to $78 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing tighter capacity, regulatory tailwinds and margin upside — a bullish analyst view that likely supported buying interest. TD Cowen Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target sharply to $78 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing tighter capacity, regulatory tailwinds and margin upside — a bullish analyst view that likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its target to $75 and maintained a Buy, offering additional upside and reinforcing the positive analyst momentum around KNX. Benchmark Raise

Benchmark raised its target to $75 and maintained a Buy, offering additional upside and reinforcing the positive analyst momentum around KNX. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to $70 and put a Buy on the stock, another confirming vote from sell‑side analysts that supports further upside. Stifel Nicolaus Raise

Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to $70 and put a Buy on the stock, another confirming vote from sell‑side analysts that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $70 and assigned an Outperform rating — additional analyst reinforcement for the shares. Baird Raise

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $70 and assigned an Outperform rating — additional analyst reinforcement for the shares. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks/TD Cowen coverage highlighted tighter capacity and margin potential and reiterated a Buy stance — supporting the narrative that freight market dynamics could improve KNX’s profitability over time. TipRanks/TD Cowen Note

TipRanks/TD Cowen coverage highlighted tighter capacity and margin potential and reiterated a Buy stance — supporting the narrative that freight market dynamics could improve KNX’s profitability over time. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its target to $72 but kept a Neutral rating — a lift to valuation assumptions but less explicitly bullish on near‑term upside. Susquehanna Raise

Susquehanna raised its target to $72 but kept a Neutral rating — a lift to valuation assumptions but less explicitly bullish on near‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and will host a conference call — investors can use the filings and transcript for detail on revenue mix, pricing and margin outlook. Q1 Press Release / Slide Deck

The company released its Q1 results, slide deck and will host a conference call — investors can use the filings and transcript for detail on revenue mix, pricing and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS came in weak at $0.09, missing the consensus (~$0.29) reported by some outlets and down year‑over‑year; lower EPS and narrow margins are a near‑term headwind for sentiment. Earnings Summary

Q1 EPS came in weak at $0.09, missing the consensus (~$0.29) reported by some outlets and down year‑over‑year; lower EPS and narrow margins are a near‑term headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted the company swung to a first‑quarter loss, citing a tighter truckload market and higher fuel costs (geopolitical-driven) — factors that pressure near‑term margins. WSJ Loss Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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