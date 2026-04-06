Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.48, with a volume of 15167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

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Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

The company's fifty day moving average price is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of C$739.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of C$133.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1009486 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.

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