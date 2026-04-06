Free Trial
→ Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)tc pixel

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Knight Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reached a new 52-week high — Knight Therapeutics traded as high as C$7.56 (last C$7.48) and was up about 1.2%, with the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages at C$6.36 and C$6.10 respectively.
  • Recent quarter showed C$0.09 EPS on C$133.2M revenue, but the company remains marginally unprofitable with a negative net margin (−1.19%) and negative return on equity (−0.70%); analysts forecast roughly C$0.10 EPS for the year.
  • Balance-sheet and valuation mixed: market cap ~C$739M with healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.79, current ratio 2.39) but very high debt‑to‑equity (10.15) and negative valuation metrics (trailing P/E −150.8, negative PEG).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.48, with a volume of 15167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

The company's fifty day moving average price is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of C$739.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of C$133.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1009486 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Knight Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Knight Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knight Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Knight Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
April 29 Market Crash Will Be 10X Worse than 2008
April 29 Market Crash Will Be 10X Worse than 2008
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines