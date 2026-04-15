Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,698 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 22,605 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Knorr-Bremse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNRRY

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company's operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

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