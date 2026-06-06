Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and traded as high as $38.97. Knowles shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 899,690 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Knowles Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $111,986.93. Following the sale, the vice president owned 47,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,855 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,908.60. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,156. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,098 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,002 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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