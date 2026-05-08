Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $5.93. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kodiak AI shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 2,823,426 shares trading hands.

KDK has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak AI from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak AI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Kodiak AI alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDK

Kodiak AI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kodiak AI this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak AI by 112.5% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 888,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak AI by 143.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak AI by 112.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 888,480 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak AI in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company's stock.

Kodiak AI Stock Down 31.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kodiak AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kodiak AI wasn't on the list.

While Kodiak AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here