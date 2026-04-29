Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $338.0710 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is 225.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $328,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,932.86. This trade represents a 26.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,380,952.79. The trade was a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares valued at $3,269,110. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,988,000 after buying an additional 1,287,485 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,756,000 after buying an additional 1,339,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,916,000 after buying an additional 806,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,061,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 730,180 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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