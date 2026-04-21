Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Up 0.9% - Time to Buy?

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Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 0.9%

Koenig & Bauer AG ( ETR:SKB Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.00 and last traded at €9.97. 6,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.88.

The business's 50 day moving average price is €8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines. The Digital & Web segment provides digital and offset web-fed presses for decor, flexible packaging, and newspaper and commercial printing applications.

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