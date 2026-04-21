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Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Up 0.9% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Koenig & Bauer logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.9% to €9.97 on Tuesday (intraday high €10.00) on very light volume of 6,412 shares, down 88% versus the average session volume.
  • The stock is below its 200‑day moving average (€10.28) but above the 50‑day (€8.90); fundamentals show a small market cap (€165.75M), a negative P/E (-2.65), and high leverage (debt/equity 91.65) with weak quick liquidity (0.36).
  • Koenig & Bauer develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems, operating in Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special segments that supply offset/digital presses and finishing equipment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Koenig & Bauer.

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €10.00 and last traded at €9.97. 6,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.88.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 0.9%

The business's 50 day moving average price is €8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines. The Digital & Web segment provides digital and offset web-fed presses for decor, flexible packaging, and newspaper and commercial printing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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