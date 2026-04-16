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Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Down 4.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Komatsu logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Stock down 4.9% — Komatsu shares fell to $42.73 (as low as $42.16) on Thursday, with volume of 76,058 shares, a 55% decline from the average session volume.
  • Quarterly beat and guidance — Komatsu reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.60 expected and $6.70 billion in revenue, and set FY2026 guidance at 2.280 EPS while analysts forecast about 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Zacks upgraded to Hold — Zacks Research moved the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," and MarketBeat data shows an average analyst rating of "Hold."
  • Interested in Komatsu? Here are five stocks we like better.

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $42.7250. 76,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 167,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMTUY

Komatsu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.56 billion. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. OTCMKTS: KMTUY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu's product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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